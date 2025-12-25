President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have paid homage to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on his birth anniversary on Thursday (today).

They urged the nation to renew its commitment to the democratic and inclusive ideals laid down by the Founder of Pakistan.

Paying tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on his birth anniversary, President Asif Ali Zardari said Quaid’s leadership, vision, and guiding principles continued to inspire the nation in facing contemporary challenges.

He said the Quaid’s principles of democracy, justice, and equality remained central to the country’s national journey and must continue to shape its institutions and decision-making.

He said the Quaid’s call for unity, faith, and discipline provided a clear direction to the nation, adding that these ideals were essential for progress, social cohesion, and national confidence.

Referring to the upcoming 150th birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam next year, President Zardari said the milestone provided an important opportunity to reflect meaningfully on the Quaid’s life and struggle and to renew commitment to his vision while passing his ideals to future generations with honesty and purpose.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif said that Quaid-e-Azam’s golden principles of faith, unity, and discipline are not only a guarantee for a bright national future but also a beacon of light for the coming generations of Pakistan.