President Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday paid tribute to the unwavering resolve of the Kashmiri people on the occasion of ‘Accession to Pakistan’ Day.

The day marked the historic resolution passed on July 19, 1947 in which the people of Kashmir expressed their will to accede to Pakistan.

In his message, the president said on July 19, 1947, the brave people of Kashmir passed the historic resolution for accession to Pakistan.

“Accession to Pakistan Day is a shining symbol of the collective will of the Kashmiri people and their natural and eternal bond with Pakistan,” President Secretariat Press Wing, in a press release, quoted the president as saying

President Zardari also lauded the Kashmiri people’s ongoing struggle for self-determination, despite decades of Indian oppression.

Despite India’s ongoing tyranny and repression, the people of Kashmir continued their just struggle with resilience and courage, he said, adding their sacrifices had become a global symbol of freedom, resistance, and sacrifice.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s longstanding stance, the president said they would continue to provide their firm moral, political, and diplomatic support to the Kashmiri people till they were granted their right to self-determination in accordance with the United Nations Security Council resolutions.

He also expressed firm belief by saying that the struggle of the Kashmiri people would not go in vain as one day, they would be free from the Indian illegal occupation.