President Asif Ali Zardari met with Chinese Vice President Han Zheng. The meeting was held on the sidelines of the Second World Conference on Social Development in Doha.

The President said that Pakistan and China are iron brothers and all-weather strategic partners. He thanked China for its support to Pakistan in every difficult time and said that friendship with China is the main pillar of Pakistan’s foreign policy.

President Zardari appreciated China’s support in the successful implementation of CPEC and said that the second phase of the project has entered a new era of high-quality development.

Chinese Vice President Han Zheng conveyed good wishes from President Xi Jinping and appreciated Pakistan’s efforts against terrorism and its role in promoting regional peace.

He said that China will continue to support Pakistan’s development in the second phase of CPEC, whose projects include sectors such as transport, infrastructure, IT, agriculture and vocational training.

The two leaders expressed their commitment to further strengthen relations based on mutual trust, respect, and a vision of regional prosperity, and agreed to continue close cooperation in regional and global forums.