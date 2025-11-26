President Islamabad chamber of small traders and small industries Muhammad Awais Satti along with Sardar Zaheer vice president ICSTSI, in a meeting with President Barcelona chamber of commerce Josep Santacrue ,MS Berta Perez director of International Department and a delegation of Barcelona chamber of commerce in Barcelona Today .

The delegation from ICSTSI included Shumaila Siddique chairperson diplomatic affairs Committee ICSTSI , Former President Malik Nadeem Akhtar , and executive committee member Wasim ul Haq , Former Vice president ICSTSI Aqeel Abbbasi and others

The delegation met with local Buisness man from Barcelona and B2B meeting where held with the ICSTSI delegation

The primary focus of the meeting was to explore opportunities for collaboration between small traders and businesses in both regions, with an emphasis on strengthening bilateral trade, sharing best practices, and fostering a supportive ecosystem for SMEs.

President ICSTSI Muhammad Awais Satti emphasized the importance of building strong international partnerships to help small traders expand their reach globally. He also expressed his gratitude to the Barcelona Chamber for their warm hospitality and eagerness to collaborate.

“This meeting marks an important milestone in enhancing economic ties between Pakistan and Spain, and we are optimistic about the potential outcomes for our small traders,

President ICSTSI muhammad Awais Satti and vice president sardar zaheer along with the delegation members where presented with sovenier from President of Barcelona chamber of commerce and offered his full support for the buisness community of Pakistan