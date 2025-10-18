Preparations have been completed by Suparco to launch Pakistan’s first hyperspectral satellite “HS-1” into space on Sunday.

According to the details, the satellite will be launched into space from China tomorrow, November 19. Preparations for the launch are in the final stages in the presence of Pakistani scientists and engineers.

This hyperspectral satellite will help in predicting floods, landslides and other natural disasters. The satellite will help in timely monitoring of climate change and geological hazards.

HS-1 satellite will open new avenues for infrastructure mapping and urban planning. This mission of Pakistan is an important milestone of the National Space Policy and Vision 2047.

This will be Pakistan’s third satellite to be sent into space in the year 2025. Earlier, EO-1 (January 2025) and KS-1 (July 2025) have been successfully sent into space. Both the satellites are currently fully operational.

A spokesperson for Suparco said that Pakistan’s space program is entering a new era of advanced technology and applications.