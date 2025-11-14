Political Profile of Faisal Mumtaz Rathore

● Member, Azad Jammu & Kashmir Legislative Assembly (MLA)

● Secretary General, PPP Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

● Date of Birth: 11 April 1978.

● Place of Birth: Rawalpindi, Pakistan.

Why Mr Faisal Mumtaz Rathore is most suitable candidate for next Prime Minister of AJK?

▪ Comes from a political family with deep roots in AJK politics, including roles held by his father as prime minister, speaker, opposition leader and senior minister.

▪ Belongs to a household counted among the founders of the Pakistan Peoples Party in Azad Jammu & Kashmir, giving him strong institutional memory of the Kashmir

cause and the Pakistan–AJK relationship.

▪ Elected multiple times as a Member of the AJK Legislative Assembly, reflecting consistent public acceptance and electoral experience.

▪ Has served in key executive roles, including Minister for Electricity and Minister for Local Government & Rural Development, providing hands-on experience in

governance, service delivery and development.

▪ Has also served a full phase on the opposition benches, which adds balance in understanding both policy-making and accountability.

▪ Serving as Secretary General of PPP AJK since 2017, responsible for organisation, coordination and party strategy at the regional level.

▪ Enjoys a high level of trust from central party leadership, including Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Faryal Talpur, and is seen as a representative of the party’s ideological

and middle-class base.

▪ Known for a conciliatory, soft-spoken and non-controversial style, which has helped him maintain credibility and acceptability across political, public and

institutional circles.

▪ Appointed as head of the government’s negotiating committee with the Awami Action Committee, indicating confidence in his negotiation and conflictmanagement skills.

▪ Has experience with Pakistan’s national media, including hosting a regular

programme on Bol TV, which has sharpened his public communication and mediahandling abilities.

■ Overall, combines democratic family legacy, multi-term legislative work, excellent cabinet-level executive experience, par excellence in party organisational leadership, unmatched negotiation skills, extremely moderate temperament and media familiarity, forming a profile associated with mature, consensus-oriented

political leadership.