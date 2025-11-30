The Pakistan Peoples Party is all set for celebrating its 58th Foundation Day on Sunday (today), with a plan to hold celebratory gatherings at district level across the country and a main rally in Korangi area.

The Pakistan People Party was founded in Lahore on November 30, 1967. Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was elected the party’s first chairman. By raising the slogan ‘Roti, Kabra and Makan,’ the PPP gained popularity among the people and achieved a resounding victory in West Pakistan in the 1970 general elections.

The PPP has seen many ups and downs in its 58-year political journey. The party faced severe difficulties during the tenures of Gen Zia and Gen Musharraf. Important achievements such as the approval of a unified constitution, the foundation of the nuclear programme, and provincial autonomy are also included in the PPP’s accoun

Minister and President of the PPP Karachi Division Saeed Ghani said after the establishment of the PPP, the common man got the opportunity to enter politics.

“Before that, politics was controlled by landlords and capitalists. The foundation day will be celebrated in a grand manner,” he said.

Mayor of Karachi and spokesperson for the Sindh government, Barrister Murtaza Wahab, said that the Pakistan Peoples Party’s relationship with the people has always been strong and will continue to be so in the future.

Preparations for the rally in Korangi are underway in full swing. Party flags have been hoisted in different districts of the city. Bilawal Bhutto and other central and provincial leaders of the party will address the rally.