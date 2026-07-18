RAWALPINDI – Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Broadcasting, Barrister Danyal Chaudhry said that Pakistan Muslim League (N) is confident to win all three migrant seats from Rawalpindi in the upcoming Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly elections and dedicate the victory to Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

He was speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the election office of AJK candidate Ahmed Raza Qadri in Rawalpindi. The event was attended by Senior Provincial Minister Maryam Aurangzeb, MNA Tahira Aurangzeb, former Mayor Rawalpindi Sardar Naseem Khan, MPAs Raja Muhammad Hanif, Ziaullah Shah, Malik Iftikhar, and Zeb-un-Nisa Awan, along with PML-N leaders, workers, and a large number of citizens.

Barrister Danyal said the people of Kashmir are patriotic, dignified, and deeply attached to Pakistan, having demonstrated unwavering love, solidarity, and sacrifice for the motherland in every difficult hour. This spirit is the foundation of the strong bond between Pakistan and Azad Kashmir.

The Parliamentary Secretary said PML-N government in the past has completed significant development projects in Azad Kashmir in areas such as improving roads infrastructure, education, health, and public welfare; the benefits of which continue to reach the people till date.

He said PML-N has always believed in deliverance, public service, and development-oriented politics, and will continue to meet the expectations of the people of Azad Kashmir in the upcoming election.