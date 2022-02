ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan would launch on Tuesday (today) Pakistan’s first-ever instant payment system ‘Raast,’ developed by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), said Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib.

He, in a tweet, said the purpose of this program was to facilitate individual payments.

Under the system, Farrukh Habib said the consumers would be able to send and receive money in their accounts through a mobile application.