Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Nawaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz will hold a key meeting in Murree today (Saturday).

PM Shehbaz has arrived at his residence in Dunga Gali, located in the Galiyat region, via the Murree Expressway on Friday night. Meanwhile, Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz are expected to reach Changla Gali (Residence of Nawaz Sharif) today.

According to sources, the PML-N stalwarts are expected to meet in Changla Gali today. Consultations on the country’s political situation, and important decisions regarding party affairs are expected to be made during the meeting.