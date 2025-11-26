ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will leave for Bahrain on a two-day official visit today (Wednesday), Dunya News reported.

According to the Foreign Office, the Prime Minister will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including the Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, federal ministers and senior officers.

During the visit, the Prime Minister will hold high-level meetings with the leadership of Bahrain to further enhance bilateral cooperation in the areas of trade, investment, energy, technology, education and culture.

The visit is expected to reinforce the traditionally warm and cordial ties, identify new avenues of partnership, and deepen people-to-people linkages, contributing to mutually beneficial cooperation.

This visit underscores Pakistan’s continued engagement with the Kingdom of Bahrain, aimed at fostering a results-oriented and strategic partnership between the two countries, Foreign Office statement said.

In July, Pakistan and Bahrain agreed to deepen collaboration in counter-terrorism, anti-human trafficking and narcotics control following high-level talks in Manama.

The understanding was reached during a meeting between Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Bahrain’s Interior Minister, General Sheikh Rashid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, where both sides discussed issues of mutual interest with a strong emphasis on expanding security cooperation.

According to Radio Pakistan, the two ministers reviewed ongoing bilateral efforts in counter-terrorism, human trafficking prevention and drug control, and committed to further strengthening coordination in these areas.They also explored measures to enhance the effectiveness of the Pakistan-Bahrain Joint Security Committee in tackling regional and global security challenges.