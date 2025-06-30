ISLAMABAD :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has constituted a committee for the arrangements of Independence Day and Marka-e-Haq celebrations to be held on August 14 and August 15 respectively.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has formed a 23-member committee headed by Ahsan Iqbal. Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi will serve as the co-convener of the committee. Attaullah Tarar, Rana Sanaullah, Huzaifa Rehman, and Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui are included among the members.The secretaries of Cabinet, Finance, Planning, Interior, and National Heritage are also among the members of the committee. The secretaries of Education, Inter-Provincial Coordination, and Information and Broadcasting are also part of the committee.

Moreover, the Chief Secretaries of Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will also be part of the committee. The Chief Secretaries of Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir are also included in the committee. Representatives from GHQ, ISPR, and the Chief Commissioner of Islamabad will also be part of the committee.The formal notification for the formation of the 23-member committee has been issued.