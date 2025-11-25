ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal discussed various matters of the ministry and the political situation of the country in the meeting.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal, Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema, Speaker Punjab Assembly Malik Ahmed Khan and other members of the assembly met with Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif.

Matters related to the Ministry of Planning were discussed in the meeting with Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal, and the overall political situation of the country was discussed.

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Chaudhry Salik Hussain met Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif. The Federal Minister gave a briefing on matters related to his ministry and informed about the ongoing steps to resolve the problems faced by Pakistanis abroad.

On this occasion, the Prime Minister expressed satisfaction with the performance of the ministry and directed to continue taking more effective steps for the welfare and convenience of overseas Pakistanis. Other important matters were also discussed in the meeting.

Meanwhile, Shamsher Ali Mazari, Member of National Assembly from NA-189 Rajanpur, also met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and apprised the Prime Minister of the problems and development needs of his constituency.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar were also present during the meeting of federal ministers and members of the assembly with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.