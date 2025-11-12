ANKARA: The Turkish Ministry of Defense has confirmed that 20 soldiers were killed in a plane crash on the border of Georgia and Azerbaijan yesterday.

According to an Anadolu report, the Turkish Ministry of National Defense has released the names of the 20 military personnel who died in the plane crash.

A statement issued by the Ministry of Defense said that the deceased soldiers include a lieutenant general, two majors, and two first lieutenants.

Defense Minister Yasir Guler expressed his condolences and said that our heroes were martyred on November 11, 2025 when the C-130 military cargo plane crashed near the Georgian border while returning from Azerbaijan.

He said that on behalf of himself and members of the Ministry of National Defense, I express my condolences and pray for the deceased personnel.

A Turkish military cargo plane C-130 crashed near the Georgian border while en route from Azerbaijan to Turkey yesterday, with 20 personnel including crew members on board.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan confirmed the military plane crash yesterday and said that rescue teams were engaged in rescue operations in collaboration with local authorities.

It was initially reported that the number of casualties in the plane crash could not be determined.

