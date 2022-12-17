PARIS: Pokemon will make a comeback in 2023, but without its most well-known character, Pikachu, who is retiring after 25 seasons of crazy escapades.

Since 1997, the Japanese anime series has followed Pikachu and his master, Ash Ketchum, as they engaged in a series of competitions against other Pokemon characters.

The future adventures, however, will centre on two new characters by the names of Liko and Roy because they have finally won the “Pokemon World Coronation Series.”

Including action, adventure, camaraderie, and Pokemon, it will “reflect everything (fans) love about Pokemon anime,” according to creators.

The characters made their debut as a video game for the Nintendo Gameboy in 1996, launching a franchise that has since competed with Star Wars and Harry Potter for the hearts of young people all over the world.

The iconic mobile game “Pokemon Go” uses augmented reality and geolocation to place the characters in actual locales and became a worldwide success.

Scarlet and Purple, the most recent video games for the Nintendo Switch, have already sold more than 10 million copies since their launch in late November.