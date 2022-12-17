Less than two months after he announced his return to the role, British actor Henry Cavill has been replaced as Superman by the new executives of DC Studios.

“All of you should be aware of the terrible news after our recent conversation with James Gunn and Peter Safran,” I said. I’m not going to come back as Superman, after all “said Cavill.

This news isn’t the easiest to share since I was instructed by the studio to do so back in October, before their hiring, but that’s life, right?

No resentments, he claimed, existed.

“The guard being changed is one such instance.He continued in his Instagram post, “I respect that.

“James and Peter need to create a universe. They and everyone else working with the new universe have my best wishes and luck.”

Late in October, just after Cavill made an unexpected appearance as the Man of Steel during the credits of the Dwayne Johnson movie Black Adam, Gunn and Safran took over DC Studios.

The British actor stated in a video that he later uploaded to his website, “I wanted to make it official that I am back as Superman.” He went on to say that the Black Adam cameo was “only a very modest taste of things to come.”