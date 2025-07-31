Actor and host Fahad Mustafa has been accused of ending his career by photographer Omar Saeed, which is receiving a strong reaction on social media.

Fahad Mustafa is facing severe criticism on social media, which is due to a video post by his former photographer Omar Saeed. Omar Saeed, who has worked with Fahad Mustafa as a photographer during a program in the past, has claimed that Fahad ridiculed him in front of everyone on several occasions and later played a role in his removal from the private TV channel.

Omar says that the incident is two years old and he remained silent for a long time, but now he has decided to bring Fahad Mustafa’s behavior to the public when his eyes suddenly fell on this video he has. Omar also said that he is now doing his own business and living an independent life, however, Fahad Mustafa had a hand in his removal from the private TV channel.

Omar further said that there are countless other people who will suffer because of celebrities like Fahad Mustafa and that people should be treated the way you want to be treated.

A large number of social media users supported Omar, calling Fahad arrogant and rude, while some users stressed the need to know the other side of the matter.

It is worth noting here that there is no sound in the posted video, nor is Omar Saeed visible.