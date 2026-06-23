ISLAMABAD: Set to arrive in Islamabad later today, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has said the success of ongoing negotiations will depend on strict adherence to previously agreed commitments and their accurate implementation, stressing that progress must be measured through concrete actions rather than rhetoric.

Sharing his statement on X, he said the effectiveness of the talks depends on full commitment to the agreed obligations, adding that “their precise implementation” will determine whether meaningful progress is achieved.

Pezeshkian stressed diplomatic advancement would only be reflected through “practical adherence to accepted responsibilities,” cautioning that any deviation from agreed terms could undermine the negotiating process.

He further warned that statements made outside the agreed framework would not contribute to the talks, noting that “statements outside the agreed text do not help advance the negotiations.”

Red Zone security lockdown disrupts courts, government services ahead of Pezeshkian visit

Judicial work at major courts in the federal capital was suspended after authorities imposed security restrictions across the Red Zone ahead of Pezeshkian’s visit. The Federal Constitutional Court (FCC) halted proceedings at its principal seat, citing road closures and access difficulties that would prevent lawyers, litigants and staff from reaching the premises. It directed employees to work from home while maintaining administrative continuity through its branch registries.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) also suspended hearings for the day, cancelling its cause list and instructing judges and staff to work remotely due to restricted access within the high-security zone. District courts, however, continued functioning normally. The disruption extended beyond the judiciary, with the Cabinet Division ordering ministries located in the Red Zone to adopt work-from-home arrangements. Despite the restrictions, key federal institutions including the Prime Minister’s Office, Foreign Office, Finance Division, FBR and parliamentary secretariats remained operational.

Authorities also shut several Margalla Hills hiking trails and suspended public services, including most citizen facilitation centres and driving test operations, as part of the security plan.

Islamabad Police advised citizens of limited access across multiple services, while traffic and entry points in sensitive areas remained tightly controlled throughout the day.