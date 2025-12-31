ISLAMABAD– The Government of Pakistan has announced a reduction in petroleum prices effective 1st January 2026, following recommendations from the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA).

The revision comes as the country enters the new year, offering some relief to consumers amid rising economic pressures.

High Speed Diesel (HSD) will see a decrease of Rs8.57 per litre, bringing the new price down from Rs265.65 to Rs257.08. Motor Spirit (MS), commonly known as petrol, has been reduced by Rs10.28 per litre, from Rs263.45 to Rs 253.17.

The Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division) confirmed the fortnightly revision in a press release issued from Islamabad. This adjustment reflects the government’s continuous monitoring of fuel prices in alignment with global market trends and domestic economic considerations.

The revised rates are expected to provide immediate financial relief to motorists, transporters, and industries dependent on fuel. Analysts highlight that these cuts may ease inflationary pressures on goods and services across the country.

The government will continue to review petroleum prices every fortnight, ensuring adjustments align with market dynamics and OGRA’s recommendations.