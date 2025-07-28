Peshawar: The Peshawar High Court suspended the arrest warrant of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur on behalf of the Senior Civil Judge Islamabad, preventing the institutions from arresting him and directing the petitioner to appear in the relevant court tomorrow, Tuesday.

The case was heard by a two-member bench comprising Justice Ijaz Anwar and Justice Dr. Khurshid Iqbal.

The two-member bench heard a supplementary application filed by the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. On this occasion, the petitioner’s lawyer Bashir Khan Wazir told the court that Chief Minister KP Ali Amin Gandapur has obtained protective bail from the Peshawar High Court in several cases, however, in one case, the Senior Civil Judge Islamabad has issued an arrest warrant and issued an arrest warrant on July 19, ordering the petitioner to be arrested and produced on July 21.

The lawyer said that the Chief Minister did not receive any order in this regard since he is the Chief Minister and the Peshawar High Court has given him security bail in several cases and he is also appearing in these cases. However, he was not aware of the aforementioned warrant issued by the Senior Civil Judge, Islamabad, nor did he know the date of the appearance, so he could not go to the court, but now he wants to appear in the relevant court.

Bashir Wazir Advocate told the court that the date on which we received the court order had already passed, so the Chief Minister could not appear. He told the court that Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur is the Chief Executive of this province and in the current situation, it was not possible to appear there, so now he wants to appear.

He requested the court to suspend the orders issued by the Senior Civil Judge, Islamabad, to issue a warrant for the arrest of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur.

The court suspended the orders of the Senior Civil Judge, Islamabad, issuing arrest warrants for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, restraining the institutions from arresting him and directing the petitioner to appear before the relevant court.