By Sardar Khan Niazi

Human history often appears to be a chronicle of conflict. From ancient wars to modern geopolitical rivalries, violence has shaped borders, governments and societies. Yet beneath the headlines of division lies a powerful and often overlooked trend: humanity has steadily moved towards greater cooperation. While peace may seem distant in many regions today, the long arc of history suggests that global peace is not merely desirable — it is inevitable. This assertion may appear optimistic at a time when wars continue to rage and international tensions remain high. However, history demonstrates that societies learn from the devastating costs of conflict. The two World Wars of the twentieth century resulted in unprecedented destruction, but they also gave rise to international institutions, diplomatic norms and legal frameworks designed to prevent future catastrophes. The creation of multilateral organizations, regional alliances and international courts reflected a growing recognition that cooperation serves national interests better than perpetual confrontation. Economic interdependence has become another powerful force for peace. In an increasingly connected world, nations depend on one another for trade, investment, technology and resources. Armed conflict disrupts supply chains, damages markets and undermines prosperity. As economies become more integrated, the incentives for maintaining stable relations grow stronger. Countries that once viewed each other primarily as adversaries now often regard one another as essential economic partners. Technology and communication have also transformed human relationships. The internet and social media have enabled people across continents to interact directly, fostering greater awareness of shared aspirations and challenges. Climate change, pandemics and economic instability do not recognise national borders. These global problems require collective solutions, reinforcing the understanding that cooperation is not an option but a necessity. Critics argue that human nature itself makes peace impossible. Certainly, competition, fear and prejudice remain persistent features of society. Yet human nature is equally capable of empathy, collaboration and innovation. The abolition of slavery, the expansion of civil rights and the gradual acceptance of democratic norms were once considered unrealistic ambitions. Social progress has often occurred because people chose to strengthen their better instincts rather than surrender to their worst impulses. Peace should not be confused with the absence of disagreement. Differences in culture, ideology and interests will continue to exist. The challenge is not to eliminate conflict altogether but to manage it through dialogue, diplomacy and institutions rather than violence. Mature societies recognize that compromise is not weakness but wisdom. The path to peace will neither be linear nor immediate. Setbacks are inevitable, and periods of instability may create the illusion that humanity is moving backwards. Yet viewed from a broader historical perspective, the trajectory remains clear. The world has become more interconnected, more educated and more conscious of the immense costs of war. Peace is often described as an aspiration. Increasingly, it should be understood as a destination towards which humanity is steadily advancing. The forces driving cooperation — economic necessity, technological connectivity and shared global challenges — are stronger than those sustaining division. The question is not whether peace will ultimately prevail, but how quickly humanity can embrace the future it is already moving towards. In a world frequently overwhelmed by pessimism, belief in the inevitability of peace is not naïve. It is a recognition of historical trends, human resilience and the enduring capacity of societies to learn, adapt and cooperate. The road may be long, but its direction is unmistakable.