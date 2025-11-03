The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the end of former cricketer Mohammad Wasim’s tenure as head coach of the national women’s cricket team.

According to a press release issued by the PCB, the process of appointing a new head coach is still ongoing and an announcement in this regard will be made in due course.

The press release said that the PCB is committed to strengthening women’s cricket in Pakistan and ensures that the team is provided with the best possible support so that it continues its success at the global level.