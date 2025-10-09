Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi visited Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

The PCB Chairman watched the practice session of the Pakistan and South African teams at Gaddafi Stadium.

Mohsin Naqvi also interacted with captain Shan Masood, team manager Naveed Akram Cheema, Abrar Ahmed, Noman Ali and officials of the South African cricket team.

Selector and Director Academies Aqib Javed was also present on the occasion.

The PCB chief reviewed the arrangements for the series and after spending some time at the ground, he went to his office.