LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board on Saturday announced the schedule of second phase of the umpire and match referee Level-1 course, which will be held across the six Cricket Associations.

The first phase of the course was held from 7-25 June in which 336 individuals, included 49 former international and first-class cricketers took part. The second phase of the course will include written tests, interviews and physical fitness evaluation.

The second phase will commence in the Central Punjab Cricket Association where 82 participants will attend the day-long activity at the Gaddafi Stadium on 2 August. On 5 August, 49 future umpires and match referees from the Northern Cricket Association will attend the course at the Pindi Cricket Stadium.

Bilal Qureshi, PCB Manager – Umpires and Match Referees: “As we are heading towards complete revival of cricket in Pakistan with the resumption of clubs, schools and collegiate cricket, it is important that we have sufficient match officials in each Cricket Association to cater for the requirement. While the qualified match officials will enhance the quality of competitions within the Cricket Association’s jurisdiction, these tournaments will also provide experience and a pathway to these match officials to climb up the latter and integrate in the national framework.

“We are pleased that some outstanding individuals are participating in the Level-1 course, who will surely inspire and attract other former cricketers to take up this noble profession as very recently we have seen the trend of retired cricketers officiating in domestic and international cricket. At the PCB, we are also keen for the retired cricketers to become match officials and remain connected with the sport.”

The following is the complete schedule of the umpire and match referee course: 2 August – Gaddafi Stadium (Central Punjab Cricket Association, 82 participants); 5 August – Pindi Cricket Stadium (Northern Cricket Association, 49 participants); 9 August – Multan Cricket Stadium (Southern Punjab Cricket Association, 68 participants); 13 August – Abbottabad Cricket Stadium (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cricket Association, 62 participants); 24 August – National Stadium (Sindh Cricket Association, 47 participants); 26 August – Bugti Cricket Stadium (Balochistan Cricket Association, 28 participants).