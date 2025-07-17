The Ministry of Foreign Affairs Palestine condemns in the strongest terms the occupation’s bombing of the Latin Church in Gaza City, which resulted in a number of deaths and injuries and severe damage to the church building. The Ministry considers it a fully fledged crime that falls within the framework of the genocide committed by the occupation against all forms of human life in the Gaza Strip, including the deliberate targeting of places of worship, hospitals, schools, and shelters.

While the Ministry is monitoring the genocide against our people with countries, components of the international community, and its specialized organizations, it calls on all international parties to assume their responsibilities in providing international protection for our people and for Christian and Islamic holy sites in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, and the Gaza Strip, ensuring an immediate cessation of the occupation’s aggression against our people in all its forms.