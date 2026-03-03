ISLAMABAD :- Pakistan’s trade deficit in February widened by 8.4 percent, reaching $298.1 million, according to the latest data released on the country’s external trade performance.

The report shows that during the first eight months of the current financial year, the national trade deficit has surged by 25 percent, exceeding $25 billion as imports continue to outpace exports.

In February 2026, exports recorded a significant decline of 25.6 percent, falling to $227.2 million. Over the eight-month period, export earnings were down by 7.3 percent, totaling $2,046.2 million.

The statistics authority reported that imports in February stood at $525.3 million. For the current financial year’s eight months, import values increased by 8.1 percent overall.

However, on a monthly basis, imports were down 9.5 percent, and on a year-on-year basis, they declined by 1.6 percent.

The data reflects ongoing challenges in Pakistan’s external sector as slowing export performance and persistent trade imbalances put pressure on foreign exchange reserves and economic stability.