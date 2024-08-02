Recent events in Pakistan have once again cast a shadow over the country’s commitment to press freedom. On Wednesday, British-American journalist Charles Glass, known for his work with prominent outlets such as The Telegraph and Newsweek, was abruptly informed that his visa had been canceled. He was given a mere five hours to leave the country, an incident that followed his intention to interview imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan. This arbitrary and high-handed action not only contradicts Pakistan’s recent visa reforms, which promised expedited access for business and tourism from 126 countries, but also underscores the state’s inability to handle sensitive matters with nuance and balance.

This is not an isolated incident. In 2013, Declan Walsh, then the bureau chief for The New York Times, was similarly expelled just before the general elections. Such expulsions have become a disturbing pattern, reflecting a broader suppression of the media in Pakistan. The country’s dismal ranking on the 2024 World Press Freedom Index—152 out of 180 nations—highlights a systemic issue. The expulsion of journalists signals not just a hostile environment for the press but also a desperate government attempting to stifle dissent and control the narrative. This alarming trend reveals a fear of international scrutiny over political persecution and human rights abuses.

The situation is exacerbated by the fact that while political parties often profess support for press freedom, they fail to defend it once in power. This failure is largely due to the overpowering influence of the military establishment. Reporters Without Borders has pointed out this troubling dynamic, noting that the lack of political will to uphold media freedom results in a compromised democracy. Pakistan risks being grouped with nations known for suppressing media rights unless it makes a serious commitment to safeguarding freedom of expression.

In conclusion, Pakistan’s recent actions against journalists not only tarnish its global image but also undermine the very principles of a free and democratic society. The government’s ongoing suppression of the media is a clear attempt to control information and avoid accountability. For Pakistan to truly embrace democracy and uphold human rights, it must protect the freedom of the press and ensure that journalists can operate without fear of retaliation. Only then can the country hope to build a reputation as a fair and just society on the global stage.