The recent suggestion by UK MPs to internationalize the PTI’s predicament raises a crucial question: What does PTI actually intend to do? PTI claims that it wants to free Pakistan from international pressure, but in reality, it seems to be asking other countries to interfere in Pakistan’s internal affairs.

Discussing internal political affairs with Priti Patel makes me wonder about the connection she might have with Pakistani politics.

Preti Patel may have a lot to do with the PTI and its leadership, but as a citizen of Pakistan, I’m curious what she has to do with Pakistan.

The remarks made by Conservative peer Lord Daniel Hannan came during a hearing held at the House of Lords on Tuesday. More than a dozen parliamentarians listened as PTI figures detailed allegations of electoral fraud, the breakdown of the rule of law, and the prolonged incarceration of party leader Imran Khan. They also discussed growing censorship and intimidation through arrests and abductions. The event was jointly hosted by Lord Hannan and British Pakistani Labour MP Naz Shah, and was attended by former Tory Home Secretary Priti Patel, Baroness Sayeeda Warsi, Lord Tariq Ahmad of Wimbledon, and Labour MP Naushaba Khan, among others.

Amidst the activism of PTI, Irfan Siddiqi’s concerns seem plausible. He believes that PTI’s next target is the imposition of various sanctions, including economic ones, against Pakistan.

Allegedly, PTI leaders in Pakistan have issued instructions for an organized campaign in the US. PTI voters have contributed money and used their influence for an anti-Pakistan resolution. The passage of the resolution by US lawmakers is seen as a major success for PTI. Apparently, PTI is fueling politics of hatred and taking every step that could tarnish the country’s image abroad.