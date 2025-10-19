Pakistan’s first hyperspectral satellite HS-1 has successfully launched into space from China and entered its orbit.

According to details, Suparco announced the successful launch of HS-1, after which the satellite has finally reached its orbit.

The hyperspectral satellite will conduct a detailed analysis of land, greenery, water and urban areas. The modern satellite is capable of obtaining accurate images in hundreds of light bands, while the hyperspectral satellite is expected to revolutionize agricultural planning and environmental monitoring.

Chairman Suparco Muhammad Yousaf Khan, while congratulating the nation, said that with the support of the Government of Pakistan, the national project has become a reality.

He said that the hyperspectral satellite will enable accurate monitoring of crops, soil and water quality, and will help in monitoring deforestation, pollution and glacier melting.

Moreover, HS-1 will be helpful in identifying geographical hazards in CPEC projects. This has also opened a new chapter in space cooperation between Pakistan and China.

He said that this is a strong step towards Pakistan’s self-reliance in space technology. SUPARCO is further strengthening its role in the socio-economic development of the country and the hyperspectral satellite is a major breakthrough in Pakistan’s space program. – Hyperspectral Satellite HS-1 will include the country among the emerging space leaders for sustainable development.

He said that the satellite has entered its designated orbit. This is the third satellite sent into space by Pakistan this year. The satellite’s in-orbit testing may take two months. After which the satellite will become fully operational.