By Sardar Khan Niazi

Pakistan stands at a critical environmental crossroads. While economic instability, political uncertainty, and security concerns often dominate national discourse, the country’s environmental challenges have emerged as an equally pressing threat to its future. Climate change, pollution, water scarcity, deforestation, and rapid urbanization are converging to create a crisis that can no longer be ignored. The devastating floods of 2022 served as a stark reminder of Pakistan’s vulnerability to climate-related disasters. Despite contributing less than one per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions, Pakistan remains among the countries most affected by climate change. Rising temperatures, erratic rainfall patterns, glacial melting, and extreme weather events continue to place millions of citizens at risk. Climate vulnerability is no longer a distant concern; it is a present reality affecting agriculture, infrastructure, public health, and livelihoods. Water scarcity represents another major challenge. Once considered a water-abundant nation, Pakistan is now approaching water-stressed conditions. Population growth, inefficient irrigation practices, groundwater depletion, and poor water management have intensified the problem. The Indus River system, the backbone of the country’s agricultural economy, faces increasing pressure from climate change and unsustainable consumption patterns. Without comprehensive reforms, water shortages could become a source of economic hardship and social tension. Air pollution has also reached alarming levels, particularly in urban centers. Seasonal smog episodes in cities such as Lahore have exposed millions to hazardous air quality. Vehicle emissions, industrial pollution, crop residue burning, and the use of low-quality fuels contribute significantly to the problem. The health consequences are severe, including respiratory illnesses, cardiovascular diseases, and reduced life expectancy. Yet environmental regulations remain weakly enforced, while public awareness of pollution-related risks remains limited. Deforestation further compounds environmental degradation. Forest cover in Pakistan remains among the lowest in the region, despite various afforestation initiatives. Illegal logging, urban expansion, and land conversion continue to threaten biodiversity and ecosystem stability. Forests play a crucial role in carbon sequestration, soil conservation, and flood mitigation. Their loss increases vulnerability to natural disasters and accelerates climate change impacts. Urbanization presents another complex challenge. Rapid population growth has overwhelmed the capacity of many cities to provide sustainable housing, waste management, transportation, and sanitation services. Mountains of unmanaged waste, clogged drainage systems, and shrinking green spaces have become common features of urban life. Environmental planning often remains an afterthought in development projects, resulting in long-term ecological and social costs. Addressing these challenges requires more than policy announcements and short-term campaigns. Pakistan needs a coherent national environmental strategy supported by political commitment, institutional capacity, and public participation. Investments in renewable energy, sustainable agriculture, efficient water management, urban planning, and climate adaptation must become national priorities. Environmental education should be integrated into schools and universities to foster a culture of sustainability among future generations. The international community also has a role to play. As a country disproportionately affected by climate change despite its minimal contribution to global emissions, Pakistan deserves greater financial and technical support for adaptation and resilience-building efforts. However, external assistance cannot substitute for domestic action. Environmental protection must be viewed not as a luxury but as an essential component of economic development and national security. The environmental crisis confronting Pakistan is neither inevitable nor irreversible. The choices made today will determine whether future generations inherit a resilient and sustainable country or face increasingly severe environmental and economic hardships. The time for incremental measures has passed. What is needed now is decisive action, guided by the recognition that environmental sustainability is fundamental to Pakistan’s long-term prosperity.