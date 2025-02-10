The whispers of economic stability in Pakistan are laced with caution. A recent Fitch Ratings note paints a picture of a nation perched precariously on a ledge, a single misstep away from tumbling back into crisis. While the immediate outlook appears positive, with improving macro indicators like declining inflation and a current account surplus, the underlying vulnerabilities remain. The International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) $7 billion program, currently undergoing its first biannual review, is the lifeline, but its success hinges on Pakistan’s commitment to difficult structural reforms.

The core of Pakistan’s economic woes lies in its weakened balance-of-payments position. Though recent inflows, driven by increased remittances, import restrictions, and generous debt rollovers from China, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE, have improved liquidity, foreign reserves remain dangerously low. The government’s continued reliance on external support is evident in its renewed requests to Beijing for debt rescheduling, seeking a two-year extension on $3.4 billion in loans. This dependence underscores the fragility of the current recovery.

On the surface, the numbers tell a story of progress. Inflation has dipped below 3%, the current account is in surplus, foreign payments are being met, reserves are growing, the exchange rate has stabilized, and interest rate reductions are stimulating private credit. Fiscal performance also shows promise, with Pakistan meeting several IMF benchmarks, including targets for primary budget surplus, net revenue collection, and provincial cash surplus. However, significant shortfalls persist, notably in Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) tax collection and the failure to effectively tax retailers. Despite these shortcomings, the upcoming review is expected to be positive, potentially leading to rating upgrades and renewed access to international capital markets.

But this apparent turnaround has come at a steep price, borne primarily by the salaried middle class. The government’s inability to ignite economic growth without jeopardizing the fragile recovery means that the hardships faced by low-to-middle-income households are likely to continue. The sacrifices made by these segments of society cannot be ignored. The onus is on the ruling elite to not only acknowledge these sacrifices but to translate them into meaningful and sustained change.

The path forward is clear: Pakistan must embrace and implement genuine reforms. Cosmetic adjustments and temporary fixes will no longer suffice. The government must demonstrate a steadfast commitment to addressing the structural imbalances that have plagued the economy for far too long. Only through sustained and meaningful reforms can Pakistan hope to achieve lasting economic stability and provide relief to its struggling citizens. The alternative is a descent back into crisis, a scenario that would not only negate the hard-won gains but also deepen the suffering of the very people who have borne the brunt of the economic storm. The fragile recovery must be nurtured and solidified, not squandered.