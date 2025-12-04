Pakistan’s renewed call at the United Nations for the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination comes at a moment when the international community is once again confronted with the human and moral cost of continued occupation and conflict in Gaza. Speaking at the General Assembly Debate on the Question of Palestine, Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, delivered a firm and unequivocal message: the occupation of Palestinian Territory must end, and the Palestinian people must finally be allowed to establish their independent and sovereign state. This position is neither new nor symbolic it is rooted in decades of Pakistan’s principled foreign policy and the country’s steadfast advocacy for oppressed peoples.

The insistence on a full and unconditional ceasefire reflects Pakistan’s central argument that peace cannot emerge from continued violence or unilateral military actions. The emphasis on protecting civilians, preventing forced displacement, and enabling the immediate flow of humanitarian aid aligns with international law and the growing worldwide demand for accountability and restraint. Asim Iftikhar’s statement that the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza is “essential” reinforces the broader global concern that temporary pauses or partial arrangements cannot substitute genuine, long-term solutions.

Pakistan’s support for all credible diplomatic and humanitarian initiatives including reconstruction indicates a practical approach to peacebuilding. Rebuilding Gaza is not merely a logistical or financial undertaking; it is a moral responsibility for the global community. The deepening humanitarian catastrophe demands swift action, and Pakistan has positioned itself as a partner in this effort. The encouragement from Egypt’s Foreign Minister, Dr. Badr Abdelatty, who expressed hope for Pakistan’s expertise and participation in Gaza’s rebuilding, reflects the trust regional actors place in Pakistan’s capability and commitment. His remarks, made alongside Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar, also point to the emergence of a cooperative regional front that recognizes Gaza’s reconstruction as both a humanitarian and political imperative.

Senator Ishaq Dar’s reaffirmation that both Cairo and Islamabad share grave concerns over the worsening situation in Gaza highlights the diplomatic alignment between the two nations. The anticipation surrounding the upcoming international conference on Gaza’s early recovery and reconstruction provides an important platform. Pakistan’s active engagement there could strengthen regional consensus and help mobilize global commitments toward sustainable recovery.

At its heart, the Palestinian question remains a test of the international community’s collective conscience. The principles of justice, equality, and international law cannot remain mere words when entire populations are subjected to occupation, blockade, and recurring cycles of destruction. Pakistan’s voice at the UN clear, consistent, and principled serves as a reminder that global peace is tied to the resolution of longstanding injustices.

As the world watches Gaza struggle for survival, the urgency of meaningful action becomes undeniable. Pakistan’s call for an end to occupation, for a comprehensive and enforceable ceasefire, and for immediate reconstruction reflects not only solidarity but a commitment to peaceful and lawful international order. The time has come for the global community to match such words with tangible steps toward a just and lasting peace one grounded in the undeniable right of Palestinians to shape their own future.