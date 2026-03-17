✅ Pakistan’s Armed Forces successfully carried out precision airstrikes on the night of 16 March as a part of Operation Ghazab Lil Haq, targeting Afghan Taliban regime terrorism sponsoring military installations in Kabul and Nangarhar.

✅ Technical support infrastructure and ammunition storage facilities at two locations in Kabul were effectively destroyed. The visible secondary detonations after the strikes clearly indicate the presence of large ammunition depots.

✅ In Nangarhar, Pakistan Armed Forces also struck four Afghan Taliban regime terrorism sponsoring military sites, destroying associated logistics, ammunition, and technical infrastructure.

✅ All targeting has been done with precision only at those infrastructures which are being used by Afghan Taliban regime to support its multiple terror proxies including Fitna Al Khawarij and Fitna Al Hindustan, as can be clearly seen in accompanied footage. False claims made by the propagandists Taliban regime cannot befool the Afghans and the World from their heinous actions supporting and sponsoring terrorism in the region.

✅ Operations under Ghazab Lil Haq to safeguard Pakistani citizens against terrorism waged by Master Terror Proxy will continue until the desired objectives are fully achieved.