After the ICC Champions Trophy teams’ first world tour, the trophy is once again coming to Pakistan this month. The trophy will now remain in Pakistan till the final.

The ICC trophy was not brought to Lahore in the first leg of the World Trophy Tour. In November, it was exhibited in Islamabad, Murree, Abbottabad, Nathiagali, Taxila and Karachi during Pakistan’s trophy tour. This time, the trophy will be taken to Lahore and other places in Punjab.

The PCB and ICC officials will soon finalize matters regarding the trophy tour. The first match of the ICC Champions Trophy will be held on February 19, while the final is scheduled for March 11.