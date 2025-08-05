Dr Mohammad Ali Tipu

Under the leadership of President Abdelmadjid Tebboune since the end of 2019, Algeria has achieved significant accomplishments in the path of political reform, modernization of state structures, and comprehensive, sustainable development. It has also restored its prominent role on the international stage by strengthening and diversifying cooperation and partnerships with various countries and regions.

Algeria ranked as the third economy in Africa with a Gross Domestic Product- GDP around 270 billion dollars in 2024. Positive indicators such as: Rate of Growth 4.1%, Foreign Currency Reserves 70 billion USD, total exports around 70 billion USD Exterior Debt less than 01 billion USD, with mega investment projects, Algeria expect to achieve 400 billion USD in 2027.Algeria has large modern infrastructures in highways and railways, 36 commercial airports and 11 seaports, 63 universities and 48 supreme schools.

In 2017, Pakistan launched the “Looking at Africa Initiative-Policy” and “Engaging Africa” in 2019 to develop political relation and economic with Africa. Within the framework of Pakistan’s African policy, Algeria as the gate of Africa can be represented as a pivotal country and a bridge of communication and strategic cooperation with the continent.

The Algerian Embassy in Islamabad coordinates with all official and economic institutions in the two countries to activate the exchange relations and accompany business community in their activities in both directions, by providing the necessary information and facilities that would help to advance bilateral relations to the desired level of partnership.

During the last three years, we witnessed a positive interaction between business communities in both countries, we also recorded an increasing influx of Pakistani economic operators to Algeria to participate in different exhibitions, especially the Algiers International Fair – FIA in June 2023, more than 20 participants.

In 2024, more than 30 participants, in 2025 the participation reached to 35, while 02 Economic Forums between Algeria and Pakistan were held during the FIA in 2024 and 2025. To be noted, that in 2025 this fair witnessed a participation of 473 Algerian companies and 165 foreign companies from 30 countries.

Algeria is hosting the fourth (04) session of the Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF2025), from September 4 to 10, 2025, which Algeria is organizing in coordination with the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) and the Advisory Council on the Intra-African Trade Fair, in collaboration with the General Secretariat of the African

Continental Free Trade Area and the African Union.

This great event constitutes an exceptional platform allowing companies to access the African market, which comprises more than 1.4 billion people and whose gross domestic product GDP exceeds $3.5 trillion.

This edition, organized under the slogan “Gateway to New Opportunities,” targets a core group of strategic sectors, including agriculture, industry, energy, finance, research and innovation, health, transportation, and startups. This will attract more than 2,000 exhibitors from 140 countries to participate in its various activities. Trade deals and investment projects exceeding $44 billion are expected to be concluded.

The Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF2025) will be a good opportunity for Pakistan to enhance economic and trade relations with Algeria and Africa, therefore, Algeria invites Pakistani authorities and bodies, as well as economic operators to actively participate in this great event.

Algeria the largest country in Africa and the Arab and Mediterranean regions with an area estimated at 2,400,000 km2, it is in the middle of the world, linking North Africa to Europe across the Mediterranean, and to Asia through Suez Canal.

Algeria, has a strategic location, significant economic potential, huge natural resources, a good political relations with African countries, represents a solid base to move towards the continent, to promote partnership and trade exchange, especially as Algeria is a member of the Continental Free Trade Area Agreement African Union – AFCFTA, as well as a member of the Arab free trade zone.

Positive indicators are promising a new phase that requires greater efforts in promoting and expanding communication/ interactions and taking initiatives that would develop cooperative relations between Algeria and Pakistan in several areas, especially in trade, investment and technical cooperation.

The New Algeria launched a big reforms in economy according to the international standards, activating production mechanisms and promoting economic governance and transparent management by generalizing digitization in all sectors.

A new investment law was adopted on July 24, 2022, offering privileges and guarantees essential for both national and foreign companies and entrepreneurs. This law also exceeded a rule 49% for foreigners, compared to 51% for nationals, by granting foreigners the right to invest in all sectors 100%, except for limited strategic sectors.