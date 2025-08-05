Karachi: Pakistan’s renowned athlete and gold medalist Arshad Nadeem will not be able to participate in the Diamond League due to fitness issues.

Arshad Nadeem’s doctor has instructed him not to participate in the event until he is fully recovered.

Arshad Nadeem is currently undergoing rehabilitation in England where he is undergoing physiotherapy and fitness training.

He has started putting weight on his leg, which is being considered a significant progress in the rehabilitation process.

The national athlete’s surgery was performed by renowned sports surgeon Dr. Ali Sher Bajwa in Cambridge, England, after which Arshad Nadeem’s rehabilitation program is continuing there.

Doctors say that Arshad Nadeem’s recent injury is new and serious in nature and his participation in the World Athletics Championships depends on the success of the rehabilitation program. A decision on his participation in the World Athletics will be made only after the rehabilitation is completed.