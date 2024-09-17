Karachi: Pakistan’s Asjad Iqbal and Owais Munir have reached the quarterfinals of the Mongolia Snooker World Cup.

According to the information received, in the knockout stage, Asjad Iqbal overcame Hong Kong player Chang Yu Qi by sacrificing one frame 1-4. Another Pakistani, Owais Munir, had to sacrifice two frames to make it to the quarter-finals. Owais Munir also defeated Hong Kong player Chow Hunman 2-4, with the quarterfinals to be played on Wednesday. Asjad Iqbal will face China’s Gao Yan for the semi-finals while Owais Muneer will face Iran’s Quest.