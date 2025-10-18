Jahanian: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that Allah bestowed a great victory on Pakistan in the four-day war, India cannot get out of this defeat until the Day of Judgment.

In a meeting with political leaders after visiting the house of Member of National Assembly Iftikhar Nazir in Jahanian, he said that Pakistan has achieved great successes in the economic and defense fields, the country came out of bankruptcy in one and a half years, similarly a few months ago, Allah bestowed a great victory on Pakistan.

He said that Pakistan achieved a great victory in the four-day war, the three armies created history, the field marshal led the war from the front, India cannot get out of this defeat until the Day of Judgment.

The Prime Minister further said that Maryam Nawaz and her team set the highest example of public service and sincerity.