Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza has said that Pakistan will continue to play a key role in promoting regional peace and stability.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza attended the closing ceremony of the Islamabad Symposium organized in collaboration with the National Institute of Policy Studies and the National University of Sciences and Technology as the chief guest.

Addressing the ceremony, General Sahir Shamshad Mirza thanked all the speakers and experts who presented their valuable analyses on the regional and global scenario.

General Sahir Shamshad highlighted Pakistan’s active role in the context of changing global and regional situations and said that Pakistan has always tried to maintain a balance between the North and the South through respect, dialogue and principled diplomacy.

He said that the world must promote cooperation instead of confrontation. Pakistan is guided by the ideology of peaceful coexistence based on mutual respect and adherence to international law.

General Sahir Shamshad Mirza said that Pakistan will continue to strongly support a just and peaceful resolution of long-standing conflicts like Palestine and Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan is a responsible country standing at the crossroads of civilizations and regions and will always play its role in promoting global peace through tolerance, balance and constructive relations.

The event was attended by renowned academicians, senior government officials, foreign ambassadors, representatives of the business community, students and teachers from various universities.