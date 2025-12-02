Mr. Alparslan Bayraktar, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources of the Republic of Turkiye, called on Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), HJ, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), at General Headquarters (GHQ) today.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest were discussed, with a particular focus on expanding Pak–Turkiye cooperation in the energy sector, strengthening bilateral ties, and exploring avenues for strategic collaboration. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing partnership in areas of shared objectives and regional stability.

The COAS highlighted the deep-rooted and historic brotherly relations between Pakistan and Turkiye, expressing appreciation for Turkiye’s steadfast support to Pakistan at various international forums. Minister Bayraktar conveyed Turkiye’s desire to deepen cooperation across the energy domain and acknowledged Pakistan’s efforts toward regional peace, stability, and sustainable development.