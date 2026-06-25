Asif Mahmood

Richard Lindsay’s recent remarks on the Tehreek e Taliban Pakistan deserve attention in Islamabad as well as Kabul. For a country that has spent years trying to convince the world that anti Pakistan militants are operating from Afghan territory, the British envoy’s observations amount to an important diplomatic development.

In his interview, Lindsay had no hesitation in describing the TTP as a terrorist organisation. He also acknowledged that the group receives support from Afghanistan and stressed that it is the responsibility of those exercising authority in Kabul and Kandahar to deal with the problem.

This is significant because Pakistan’s complaints about cross border terrorism have often struggled to gain traction internationally. Islamabad has repeatedly maintained that militants involved in attacks inside Pakistan are not operating in isolation. According to Pakistan, these groups have been able to find shelter across the border, allowing them to recover from security operations and continue their campaign of violence.

Lindsay went a step further by referring to issues such as training camps, weapons, financial assistance and safe havens. Although he did not go into operational details, his message was unmistakable: the Afghan authorities cannot distance themselves from the activities of groups using their territory.

The implications go beyond diplomatic acknowledgement. When asked whether Pakistan has the right to act against threats emanating from across the border, Lindsay responded that every state possesses the right to self defence when confronted with a clear and credible threat. That position reflects a principle recognised under international law and one that Pakistan has consistently invoked in explaining its counterterrorism actions.

Pakistan’s western border has remained volatile despite years of military operations and substantial sacrifices. Thousands of Pakistani civilians and security personnel have lost their lives in terrorist violence. Understandably, Islamabad views the existence of militant sanctuaries across the border as an unacceptable security challenge.

None of this suggests that military responses alone can secure peace. Stability in the region ultimately depends on cooperation between Pakistan and Afghanistan. Yet cooperation can only succeed when both sides acknowledge the problem and act against all militant groups without distinction.

Lindsay’s interview is therefore noteworthy not because it introduces a new argument, but because it reflects a growing willingness internationally to recognise Pakistan’s security concerns. The challenge now is whether this recognition will translate into meaningful action on the ground.