Karachi: The Pakistan Stock Exchange is witnessing a record rally today and the index has touched a new high.

The KSE 100 Index has reached a record high of 146,015 points on the fourth day of the trading week in the stock market.

The PSX is recording a significant rally on Thursday. Today, the stock market recorded a gain of 721 points, after which the 100 index reached a new high of 145,810 points. Earlier, the Pakistan Stock Exchange had witnessed a rally of 314 points at the start of trading, after which the index reached a level of 144,402 points.

It should be noted that the Pakistan Stock Exchange also witnessed a huge rally yesterday, when the 100 index crossed the psychological threshold of 144,000 points for the first time.

The continued rise in the stock market is clear that investor confidence in the market is being restored and the investment trend is also becoming more stable.