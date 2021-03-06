COLOMBO: Pakistan and Sri Lanka have agreed to further enhance bilateral cooperation, especially in training and professional enhancement programs.

The understanding was reached at a meeting between Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan and Sri Lankan Defence Secretary and State Minister of National Security and Disaster Management, Retired General G.D.H. Kamal Gunaratne in Colombo.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest came under discussion.

Talking to the Air Chief, the Sri Lankan Defence Secretary said both countries enjoy commonality of views on various regional and international issues.

He also expressed his gratitude to Air Chief for attending the 70th Anniversary Celebrations of Sri Lankan Air Force.

Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan lauded the efforts of Sri Lankan Armed Forces in the fight against terrorism and assured Pakistan s support and cooperation.