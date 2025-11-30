Pakistan noted with deep concern the ungrounded and misplaced apprehensions aired on behalf of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights regarding the 27th constitutional amendment adopted by two-third majority of the parliament of Pakistan.

“Like all parliamentary democracies, all legislation as well as any amendment to the Constitution remains the exclusive domain of the elected representatives of the people of Pakistan. Democracy and democratic methods form the bedrock of civil and political rights and therefore, must be respected,” the Foreign Office Spokesperson, on Sunday, said in a press statement.

The constitutional amendments adopted by the Parliament of Pakistan followed due procedures as enshrined in Pakistan’s Constitution.

“We urge the High Commissioner to respect the sovereign decisions of Pakistan’s parliament and avoid commentary that reflects political bias and misinformation,” it was further asserted.

The spokesperson further said that Pakistan remained fully committed to protecting, promoting and upholding human rights, human dignity, basic freedoms and the rule of law as enshrined in the constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

While Pakistan gives due importance to the work of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, it was regrettable that Pakistan’s views and ground realities were not reflected in the statement issued.