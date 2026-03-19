ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has rejected the baseless, misleading, and unwarranted statement issued by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs on Pakistan’s ongoing action against terrorist infrastructure in Afghanistan.

Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Andrabi said this on Wednesday while responding to media queries regarding a statement issued yesterday by the Ministry of External Affairs of India.

He said against the backdrop of India’s active sponsorship of terrorism directed at Pakistan from Afghan soil, as well as its historical role as a spoiler, this statement merely reflects India’s blatant hypocrisy and duplicity.

The spokesperson said it must be recalled that this statement emanates from a country whose leadership remains unaccountable despite instrumentalising Islamophobia for domestic electoral gain and perpetrating pogrommes against its Muslim population. Only a few weeks ago, its leadership pledged full and unequivocal support to another occupying power responsible for the ongoing killing of thousands of innocent Palestinians.

Tahir Andrabi said it is preposterous for a state that has historically undermined the sovereignty and territorial integrity of its neighbouring countries, in violation of international law and the principles of the United Nations Charter, to comment on the upholding of such principles. He said such statements cannot divert attention from the fact that India has been, and continues to, suppress and deny the right to self-determination of Kashmiris in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, in violation of relevant UN resolutions.

The Foreign Office said India must refrain from supporting and sponsoring terrorist groups operating from Afghan soil, including those listed under the UN Security Council sanctions list. In this regard, India should cease its misplaced lament over Pakistan’s successful counter-terrorism measures.