Islamabad:

Pakistan rejects as inaccurate the statement made by the spokesperson of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan regarding Pakistan’s alleged refusal of a proposal to receive individuals considered security threats.

During the Istanbul negotiations, the Pakistani delegation had welcomed the suggestion that any persons present in Afghanistan whom Pakistan regards as security threats could be handed over through designated border check posts. Pakistan conveyed that if such individuals were found to be Pakistani nationals, they would be taken back and dealt with in accordance with national laws.

Any claim suggesting that Pakistan declined this proposal is factually incorrect and misleading.

Pakistan remains committed to constructive engagement with the Islamic Emirate and continues to emphasize verifiable cooperation on counter-terrorism, and border management for the stability and security of both countries.