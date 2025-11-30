– Pakistan Navy’s ship PNS Saif reached Colombo Port on Saturday carrying humanitarian assistance for the people affected by Cyclone Ditwah in Sri Lanka.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the mission delivered an emergency consignment comprising food staples, Meals Ready to Eat (MREs), dry rations, first-aid kits, medicines and other essential supplies. The relief equipment was formally handed over to Sri Lankan authorities as part of Pakistan’s humanitarian gesture and solidarity with the friendly nation.

Officials said the aid aims to provide swift relief to communities affected by flooding and landslides across various regions. Hundreds of thousands have been displaced by what has been described as the worst flooding in a decade. The military’s media wing further stated that Pakistan Navy remains committed to supporting international humanitarian obligations, enhancing regional stability, and assisting friendly countries in times of crisis.

Cyclone Ditwah has taken a devastating toll on Sri Lanka, with at least 153 lives lost, 191 people still missing and more than half a million affected, according to authorities. The Disaster Management Centre reported that over 78,000 people have been relocated to nearly 800 relief centres, mostly established in schools. Thousands of police, navy personnel and army troops have been deployed to distribute food, clear blocked roads and transport stranded families to safer locations.

Several low-lying residential areas near Colombo, including Malwana by the Kelani River, have witnessed homes submerged to roof level and power outages due to rapidly rising waters. Many families were forced to evacuate without belongings as rescue boats transported them to safety. Some residents, however, chose to stay in upper portions of partially flooded homes, safeguarding their possessions.

Local businesses such as pharmacies, supermarkets and textile shops have also been inundated, raising concerns over economic damage and long-term recovery. Meteorological officials have warned of further rainfall over the weekend, intensifying fears of additional flooding in regions already severely waterlogged.