Defence Minister Khawaja Asif hinted at possible military action against terrorist sanctuaries inside Afghanistan in response to the recent surge in terrorist attacks in Pakistan.

Speaking during a private TV talk show, he said Pakistan would not ignore the escalating wave of terrorism and would respond decisively if the situation regarding militant sanctuaries in Afghanistan worsens.

“The Afghan Taliban’s words of condemnation and regret are limited to statements only, they do not reflect sincerity,” Asif said. He added that terrorists operating from Afghan soil continue to target Pakistan, stressing that most recent attacks have been carried out by Afghan nationals.

Referring to the recent Cadet College Wana attack, the minister said the Pakistan Army conducted a successful operation, saving the lives of all cadets by the grace of Allah.

Commenting on India’s role, Khawaja Asif claimed that India is using Afghanistan’s territory to carry out hostile activities against Pakistan. “There should be no misunderstanding — our neighbour’s animosity is now fully exposed,” he added.

The defence minister warned India and Afghanistan against any misadventure, saying Pakistan would “pay back in the same coin”

He emphasized that Pakistan remains on high alert regarding India’s intentions and is fully prepared to respond to any aggression.

Khawaja Asif further said that while friendly countries are welcome to mediate, Pakistan has no trust in mere verbal assurances from the Afghan Taliban. “Even the mediators know that India is behind these acts,” he asserted, adding that terrorists receive funding from Indian consulates in Afghanistan.