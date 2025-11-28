Islamabad, The Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Pakistan, in collaboration with the Institute of Regional Studies (IRS) and the International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI), organized a Roundtable on Thursday to discuss the outcomes of the 8th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, held in Astana on September 17–18, 2025. The event gathered representatives of government institutions, academia, religious organizations, and students from across Pakistan.

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony H.E. Sardar Muhammad Yousaf attended the event as the Chief Guest. He had led the Pakistani delegation to the 8th Congress in Astana earlier this year.

Distinguished speakers included Minister of State for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony H.E. Kesoo Mal Kheeal Das Kohistani, Punjab Minister for Minority Affairs H.E. Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora, Director General of the Islamic Research Institute (IIUI) Prof. Dr. Muhammad Zia Ul Haq, representative of the Church of Jesus Christ Mr. Kelly Johnson, and, via online participation, Deputy Chairman of the International Center for Interfaith and Interreligious Dialogue Mr. Marat Kalizhanov.

In his opening remarks, IRS President Ambassador Jauhar Saleem highlighted the significance of Kazakhstan’s initiative to promote interfaith dialogue, emphasizing the need for global unity, peace, and constructive engagement among followers of different faiths.

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Pakistan H.E. Yerzhan Kistafin briefed the participants on the history, objectives, and achievements of the Congress, outlining the major outcomes and the key points of the Final Declaration adopted at the summit.

Sharing his reflections on the Congress, Federal Minister Sardar Muhammad Yousaf praised the initiatives presented in Astana, stating that the Astana Declaration serves as a comprehensive framework for strengthening global harmony and promoting peace based on mutual respect and cooperation among states.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to advancing these principles both domestically and on the international stage. The Minister further stressed that Pakistan views Kazakhstan not only as a strategic partner but also as a vital contributor to spiritual diplomacy, expressing a desire to expand collaboration in scientific research, religious dialogue, youth exchange, and humanitarian programs.

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Zia Ul Haq, who recently received the status of Goodwill Ambassador at the Congress, provided an overview of the activities of the Secretariat, underscoring Kazakhstan’s valuable role in fostering interfaith understanding.

Speaking virtually, Mr. Marat Kalizhanov commended the shared efforts of Pakistani and Kazakh stakeholders and shed light on the work of the International Center for Interfaith and Interreligious Dialogue in preparation for the congress.

Participants of the Roundtable collectively lauded Kazakhstan’s contribution to promoting religious harmony, stressing the importance of sustained cooperation and Pakistan’s continued active participation alongside Kazakh partners.