ISLAMABAD : Pakistan has successfully concluded the second phase of its 5G spectrum auction, finalising the positioning of key frequency bands and generating a total of $510 million in revenue, equivalent to approximately Rs142 billion, according to officials.

The auction process covered the 2600 MHz and 3500 MHz bands, which are considered crucial for the deployment of next-generation mobile internet services. Authorities say the development marks a significant step towards the rollout of 5G technology across the country, with pilot projects expected to begin in selected cities next week.

The bidding process was conducted by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and formally initiated by Federal Minister for Information Technology Shaza Fatima Khawaja, alongside senior government officials and telecom sector representatives.

Auction rounds

According to PTA Chairman Major General (r) Hafeez Ur Rehman, the positioning process for the 2600 MHz spectrum band was completed after three rounds of bidding, while the 3500 MHz band required five rounds before the participating telecom operators finalised their preferred positions.

All three major telecom companies took part actively in the bidding process, reflecting strong demand for the high-frequency spectrum that will power future 5G services. During the rounds of bidding for the 3500 MHz band, operators maintained strategic positions while continuing to compete for spectrum allocation.

The positioning results for the bands were finalised following the completion of the fifth round of bidding.

Spectrum allocation

The second stage of the 5G assignment also confirmed the positioning of operators within the 2600 MHz band.

According to PTA, the spectrum positions were allocated as follows: